Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows data

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows data

Hardening yields limit contribution from Treasury gains

Reflecting better asset quality profile, the provisions and contingencies by just 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29,919 crore in September 2025. However, they shrank 31.1 per cent sequentially over ₹43,408 crore in Q1FY26.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

With interest margins under pressure, banks posted 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹96,506 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Sequentially, profit rose 5.21 per cent over ₹91,727 crore in Q1FY26, according to the data compiled by BS Research Bureau for listed 30 commercial banks.  
These include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. The hardening of yields put a limit on support from treasury income, a part of non-interest income, to the bottomline, bankers said. 
