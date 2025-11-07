Two in three property buyers paid in cash, shows LocalCircles survey

Two out of three, or at least 66 per cent, of the people who bought a property in the past three years have admitted paying a portion of the transaction value in cash, along with paying bribes to multiple agencies and individuals, according to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles.
In its findings based on 39,000 responses from people across 310 districts, the platform claimed that the real estate sector in India remains heavily affected by black money and corruption at various levels.
How much cash did property buyers pay in recent transactions?
The report stated that 26 per cent of those who bought a property said they paid over half of the amount in cash. Similarly, 19 per cent of respondents claimed to have paid 30 to 50 per cent of the amount in cash, while another 14 per cent paid between 10 and 30 per cent.
Only a small proportion of respondents — 7 per cent — admitted to paying up to 10 per cent of the transaction value in cash. This, LocalCircles said, indicates that the use of cash remains widespread in property transactions.
“While in the purchase of flats from a builder in a metro the use of cash may have decreased, it is still very much intact in land and plot transactions or those involving old family properties,” the report added.
Has demonetisation reduced black money in real estate?
This comes nine years after demonetisation, which was aimed at eliminating black money and unaccounted cash transactions in the sector, according to the survey commentary.
“Despite government initiatives to link Aadhaar with property for maintaining digitised records, promoting transparency through digital payments, and streamlining processes, black money still fuels the sector,” it added.
Who participated in the survey, and what were the key trends?
Of the 39,000 responses reviewed by LocalCircles, 68 per cent were men and 32 per cent women. About 44 per cent of respondents were from tier 1 cities, 26 per cent from tier 2, and 30 per cent from tier 3, 4, 5, and rural districts.
The survey does not disclose the number of actual respondents but said that all participants were validated citizens registered with LocalCircles.
What did respondents reveal about bribery in property transactions?
The LocalCircles survey also found that 44 per cent of respondents claimed to have paid a bribe to three or more agencies or individuals to expedite the completion of property sale transactions.
“From patwari to revenue inspector in the local revenue or tehsil office to clerks, typists and deed writers in the sub-registrar office to local municipality and land survey offices, any individual selling land has to provide gratification to many,” the report stated.
What drives continued corruption in India’s real estate market?
Commenting on the causes of such dealings, the report said the root lies in regulatory bottlenecks and, in many cases, low circle rates, which create fertile ground for under-the-table dealings.
“While digital reforms and stricter tax monitoring have reduced cash use in new projects across metros, smaller towns and resale markets remain largely untouched,” it added.