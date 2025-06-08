Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread

At a time when the finance ministry is focusing on addressing employee grievances, the number of employees in most public-sector banks (PSBs) has declined over the last three financial years, according to the data compiled by Business Standard.

Bank of India witnessed a consistent decline, falling from 52,374 in FY23 to 50,944 in FY24, and further to 50,564 in FY25.

Canara Bank also saw a downward trend, with its employee count reducing from 84,978 in FY23 to 82,638 in FY24 and 81,260 in FY25.

In contrast, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, showed a slight recovery: After a