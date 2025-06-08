Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread

Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread

Public sector banks (PSBs) have shown varied trends in employee strength over the last three financial years

Bank employees, Banking Industry, Finance Ministry
premium

Bank unions have raised concern over the shortage of employees in PSBs, saying that being short-handed is impacting customer service and the well-being of the staff

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a time when the finance ministry is focusing on addressing employee grievances, the number of employees in most public-sector banks (PSBs) has declined over the last three financial years, according to the data compiled by Business Standard. 
 
Bank of India witnessed a consistent decline, falling from 52,374 in FY23 to 50,944 in FY24, and further to 50,564 in FY25.
 
Canara Bank also saw a downward trend, with its employee count reducing from 84,978 in FY23 to 82,638 in FY24 and 81,260 in FY25.
 
In contrast, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, showed a slight recovery: After a
Topics : Bank employees Banking Industry Finance Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon