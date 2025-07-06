Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Muted loan growth, margin woes may weigh on listed banks' Q1 profits

Muted loan growth, margin woes may weigh on listed banks' Q1 profits

On a sequential basis, profit after tax may decline by 2.2 per cent, due to pressure on interest margins and muted credit growth

bank, banks
premium

In terms of asset quality, analysts expect fresh slippages to remain elevated in the first quarter for banks with higher exposure to unsecured retail and microfinance segments.

Anupreksha JainAbhijit Lele New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Profitability of listed commercial banks in India is expected to take a hit in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY26), with analysts estimating a 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit. 
On a sequential basis, profit after tax may decline by 2.2 per cent, due to pressure on interest margins and muted credit growth.Estimates compiled from Bloomberg data for 18 listed banks show that net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — is likely to register only a modest growth of 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter. 
Anil Gupta, cogroup head,
Topics : Banking sector Indian banking sector public banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon