Friday, July 18, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Private sector bank chiefs take home hefty compensation cheques in FY25

Private sector bank chiefs take home hefty compensation cheques in FY25

Public sector banks' chiefs trail far behind, with the chairman of SBI, India's largest lender, earning a fraction of what private sector banks' chief executives make

Bank employees, Banking Industry, Finance Ministry
premium

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The heads of private sector banks earned hefty compensation in FY25, with HDFC Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani emerging as the top earners.
 
In FY25, Jagdishan of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, earned ₹12.06 crore, up 12 per cent from last financial year. He has also been allotted 212,052 shares in Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) by the bank in FY25, the bank’s annual report for the fiscal year showed. Jagdishan drew a remuneration of ₹10.77 crore in FY24. He was the highest
Topics : private sector banks Banks Banking Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon