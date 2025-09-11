Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan begins

Public-sector banks (PSBs) will deliberate on strategies to build globally competitive and scaled institutions for Viksit Bharat 2047, which may also involve changes in regulatory stewardship and potential stake dilution in the future, according to a senior banker.

These discussions will take place during the two-day PSB Manthan summit, beginning September 12.

“The two-day Manthan will address several issues related to PSBs, including their long-term growth and emerging challenges such as cybersecurity. This is the first such Manthan with PSBs in over two years,” said a source.

The agenda will cover a wide range of themes, including envisioning the customer experience