Surprise visit by DFS secretary M Nagaraju shows behavioural lapses at PSBs

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, who had conducted surprise visits to branches of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi last week, was in for a rude shock.

He was made to wait for an hour to meet the manager in one bank, and in some other PSB branches, he found the behaviour of officials "unsatisfactory."

The surprise checks were meant to observe how the employees of PSBs interact with customers and where they lag compared to private banks.

“The DFS secretary, along with other senior officials, conducted visits to three major PSB branches in New Delhi