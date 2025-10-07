RBI proposes lower capital needs for banks; MSME, real estate to benefit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a nuanced and granular risk-weight treatment for exposures to corporates, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and real estate — a move that will reduce capital requirements for banks.

The proposed directions seek to implement one of the key elements of the global reforms introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), suitably tailored to the Indian context, the RBI said.

These norms amend the existing standardised approach framework for calculating the capital charge for credit risk with the objective of enhancing robustness, granularity, and risk sensitivity.

“Overall, the proposed changes