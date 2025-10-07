Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI proposes lower capital needs for banks; MSME, real estate to benefit

RBI proposes lower capital needs for banks; MSME, real estate to benefit

RBI's draft norms propose revised risk weights across corporate, MSME, real estate, and retail exposures, aiming to reduce banks' capital requirements from FY28

For general corporate exposure, a base risk weight of 20 per cent has been proposed for AAA and AA-rated entities. For BB-rated exposures, a 100 per cent risk weight is proposed. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a nuanced and granular risk-weight treatment for exposures to corporates, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and real estate — a move that will reduce capital requirements for banks.
 
The proposed directions seek to implement one of the key elements of the global reforms introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), suitably tailored to the Indian context, the RBI said.
 
These norms amend the existing standardised approach framework for calculating the capital charge for credit risk with the objective of enhancing robustness, granularity, and risk sensitivity.
 
“Overall, the proposed changes
