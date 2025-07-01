Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saraswat Bank proposes to acquire ailing New India Co-operative Bank

Saraswat Bank proposes to acquire ailing New India Co-operative Bank

Saraswat Bank seeks RBI nod to merge with ailing New India Co-operative Bank, assuring depositors' protection and turnaround in 18-24 months

Thakur said that after the merger, Saraswat will take over all the assets and liabilities of New India. Interests of the depositors will be protected fully. Saraswat is expecting the RBI’s approval by September

Aathira VarierAbhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Saraswat Co-operative Bank has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to merge with ailing New India Co-operative Bank (New India), subject to shareholder approval of both the banks.
 
In February, the RBI prohibited the Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank from issuing fresh loans and suspended deposit withdrawals for six months, starting 13 February. The RBI then superseded the board and appointed an administrator to manage the affairs of the bank. Later, depositors were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 25,000. The RBI’s intervention was triggered by allegations of fund misappropriation by some officials of New India Co-operative Bank. The
