SBI's business may hit Rs 100 trillion in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty

State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – is poised to touch the Rs 100 trillion mark in total business in the next financial year, provided it maintains the current rate of 14-16 per cent loan growth and 10 per cent growth in deposits, said SBI Chairman CS Setty.

In an exclusive interview to Business Standard, Setty said he is confident the lender will be able to stick to the guidance of its loan growth even if there is a sharp slowdown in the banking industry.

Going forward, he noted that SBI has a three-year horizon to touch