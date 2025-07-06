'Growth' mentions, tie colours may signal rate moves, says SBI report

A shift in the vocabulary of the Governor’s speech may reflect a realignment in the central bank’s policy priorities, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) titled The Monetary Multiverse. The report stated that the word “growth” was mentioned 24 times in the June 2025 policy statement. This change in language was followed by a 50 basis point policy rate cut.

According to the report, such patterns in word frequency can serve as early indicators of a changing monetary policy stance. It added that when terms like “growth” become more prominent than “inflation”, it typically suggests