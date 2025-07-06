Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / 'Growth' mentions, tie colours may signal rate moves, says SBI report

'Growth' mentions, tie colours may signal rate moves, says SBI report

SBI explores correlations between policy language and RBI Governor's tie colours, suggesting subtle textual and visual cues may foreshadow monetary policy changes

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
premium

SBI said that this analysis is to be taken “on a lighter note” and is not intended to replace traditional economic models. (| Image: Bloomberg)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A shift in the vocabulary of the Governor’s speech may reflect a realignment in the central bank’s policy priorities, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) titled The Monetary Multiverse. The report stated that the word “growth” was mentioned 24 times in the June 2025 policy statement. This change in language was followed by a 50 basis point policy rate cut.
 
According to the report, such patterns in word frequency can serve as early indicators of a changing monetary policy stance. It added that when terms like “growth” become more prominent than “inflation”, it typically suggests
Topics : RBI Governor Indian state banks Reserve Bank RBI Policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon