SC ruling on Yes Bank AT-1 bonds may hit capital, net worth and profits

Depending on how bondholders are compensated, the bank’s net worth could decline by 16-26 per cent from ₹52,338 crore, while its common equity Tier-I (CET-1) ratio could fall from 14 per cent to 10-11.5 per cent, according to scenario analysis by brokerage Anand Rathi. The principal amount of the bonds is equivalent to the bank’s cumulative net profit over 16 quarters.

The ruling could also raise the prospect of a fresh capital requirement for Yes Bank, in which Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation owns a 24.9 per cent stake, if the lender is required to compensate bondholders.

Yes Bank’s shares tumbled 14.43 per cent to close at ₹18.15 apiece on Thursday, after plunging nearly 16 per cent intraday, marking their steepest single day decline since July 2020. “The bank is in the process of obtaining and examining the final order copy of the judgment and its implications, and will make such further disclosure as may be required,” it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

A senior banker said the lender could seek time to settle the liability, rather than make an immediate payment, with the cost of funding likely to be a key consideration. “If the bank can raise funds through Tier-II bonds or other instruments, including an equity fundraise from existing shareholders, at a lower cost, it may be more economical to repay AT-1 bondholders and put the issue behind it,” the banker said, requesting anonymity.

“The liability could have a significant bearing on the bank’s capital position and profitability, and would necessitate a fresh capital raise. The bank will need to quickly assess the capital implications, identify the most cost-effective funding option and provide clarity to investors on its course of action,” the banker added.

The write-off was carried out during the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-orchestrated reconstruction of the bank in March 2020. It covered two AT-1 bond issuances: ₹3,000 crore of 9.5 per cent bonds issued in December 2016 and ₹5,415 crore of 9 per cent bonds issued in October 2017.

The dispute dates back to March 2020, when the RBI placed Yes Bank under a moratorium, amid mounting bad loans and governance concerns linked to the lender’s founders. The bank was subsequently rescued through an RBI-led reconstruction scheme backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders. As part of the reconstruction, the AT-1 bonds were written down to zero, wiping out investors’ holdings, while equity shareholders avoided a similar write-off, although 75 per cent of their shares were locked in for three years.

AT-1 bonds are perpetual debt instruments that banks use to strengthen their capital under Basel-III norms. Designed to absorb losses during periods of financial stress, they rank above equity but below other debt instruments in the capital structure. The write-off triggered legal challenges from bondholders.

In May 2020, Axis Trustee Services, on behalf of AT-1 bondholders, filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the write-off. In January 2023, the High Court set aside the decision. Yes Bank subsequently challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the High Court’s judgment.

Anand Rathi has modelled three scenarios to assess the potential impact of the verdict on Yes Bank’s capital position. The outcomes depend on whether the lender has to restore the principal amount, pay accumulated coupon arrears, or convert the instruments into equity under the point of non-viability (PONV) clause.

In the first scenario, restoration of the ₹8,415 crore principal without coupon arrears would reduce the bank’s net worth by 16 per cent to ₹43,923 crore and its CET-1 ratio by around 250 basis points to 11.5 per cent. The brokerage estimates that the principal amount alone is equivalent to 2.4 times the bank’s financial year 2026 (FY26) profit after tax.

The impact would be greater if coupon arrears were also payable. Including an estimated ₹5,090 crore in accumulated coupons, calculated using simple interest from March 14, 2020, would take the total amount to around ₹13,500 crore, or 3.9 times the bank’s FY26 net profit. Under this scenario, Yes Bank’s net worth would decline by 26 per cent to ₹38,833 crore, while its CET-1 ratio would fall to 10 per cent. Although this would remain above the regulatory minimum, the bank’s buffer to support further growth would be significantly reduced, Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage’s third scenario assumes that the bonds are converted into equity under the PONV clause. Under this mechanism, the RBI can require AT-1 instruments to be written down or converted into equity when the prescribed non-viability conditions are met. The brokerage considers this the least disruptive outcome for the bank’s capital and operations. However, the conversion scenario remains hypothetical and would depend on the applicable regulatory and contractual provisions and the implementation of the court’s judgment.

Crisil, which rated Yes Bank AA+ in August, had warned that the bank’s CET-1 ratio could deteriorate if the Supreme Court ruled against it in the AT-1 bond write-off case. A complete write-back of the bonds could reduce the CET-1 ratio by around 230-250 basis points, while the AT-1 capital ratio would increase by a similar extent, Crisil said. The bank’s Tier-I and total capital ratios, however, would remain unaffected, according to the rating agency’s assessment.