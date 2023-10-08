Select unsecured loans up by nearly Rs 7 trillion since 2019, shows data

Reserve Bank of India's lens on rising unsecured loans in banking system
PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report
50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das
Have a good credit score, need quick money? Opt for unsecured loan
Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter
Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks
Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI
Reserve Bank of India's lens on rising unsecured loans in banking system
Small finance banks see double-digit growth in advances & deposits in Q2
Banks to report healthy bottom line on high credit growth, low credit costs