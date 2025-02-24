Ujjivan SFB calls Swiss challenge for Arcil's bid for micro bad loans

Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has called for counterbids to sell its Rs 364.5 crore stressed micro banking portfolio loans through a Swiss challenge auction, triggered by an anchor bid of Rs 34.26 crore from Avenue Capital and State Bank of India-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL), according to multiple sources aware of the development.

The anchor bid for the exposure translates to a haircut of around 90 per cent for the lender.

The portfolio put up for sale by the bank comprises 119,478 accounts. The bank has called for counterbids on a cash-plus-security-receipts basis by February 26,