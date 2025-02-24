Monday, February 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ujjivan SFB calls Swiss challenge for Arcil's bid for micro bad loans

Ujjivan SFB calls Swiss challenge for Arcil's bid for micro bad loans

Anchor bid translates to nearly 90% haircut for lender

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has called for counterbids to sell its Rs 364.5 crore stressed micro banking portfolio loans through a Swiss challenge auction, triggered by an anchor bid of Rs 34.26 crore from Avenue Capital and State Bank of India-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL), according to multiple sources aware of the development.
 
The anchor bid for the exposure translates to a haircut of around 90 per cent for the lender.
 
The portfolio put up for sale by the bank comprises 119,478 accounts. The bank has called for counterbids on a cash-plus-security-receipts basis by February 26,
Topics : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Banking NBFCs

