Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 1 in 5 smartphones sold in India is refurbished: Counterpoint Research

1 in 5 smartphones sold in India is refurbished: Counterpoint Research

Experts also point out that many feature phone users looking to buy their first smartphone prefer a more feature-loaded 4G phone rather than a basic new smartphone at the same price

smartphones, mobile
Premium

Mobile companies, along with retailers, have also pushed to increase the sale of refurbished phones, ensuring quality checks, offering warranties, endorsing their genuineness, and promoting such sales to expand the overall market. | Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s secondary smartphone market — dominated by refurbished and used phones — has quietly grabbed a fifth of the country’s overall smartphone sales in 2024, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The preference change has become clearer after the pandemic, with the share of secondary phones (refurbished and new combined) climbing from 12 per cent in 2021 to 14 per cent in 2022, touching 17-18 per cent in 2023, and now hitting over 19 per cent in 2024. 
There are multiple reasons for the growing share of refurbished phones. With money getting tight after the pandemic, demand for cheaper smartphones
Topics : Smartphone market Smartphone sales Apple iPhones Counterpoint

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon