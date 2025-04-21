1 in 5 smartphones sold in India is refurbished: Counterpoint Research

India’s secondary smartphone market — dominated by refurbished and used phones — has quietly grabbed a fifth of the country’s overall smartphone sales in 2024, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The preference change has become clearer after the pandemic, with the share of secondary phones (refurbished and new combined) climbing from 12 per cent in 2021 to 14 per cent in 2022, touching 17-18 per cent in 2023, and now hitting over 19 per cent in 2024.

There are multiple reasons for the growing share of refurbished phones. With money getting tight after the pandemic, demand for cheaper smartphones