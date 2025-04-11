10% MoUs signed at Rajasthan investment summit put to work in 3 months

The Rajasthan government has successfully brought memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3.08 trillion in groundbreaking and implementation stages within just three months after its investment summit, said Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary, industries and commerce, Rajasthan.

The ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, held in December last year, resulted in MoUs in different sectors worth around ₹35 trillion, a record for the state.

“What is notable is that in just three months after the conclusion of the investment summit, intentions of investment worth around ₹3.08 trillion got implemented by March 31,” he added.

According to available data, the energy sector, with