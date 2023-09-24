189 workers at 59 airports failed alcohol tests in H1 of 2023: DGCA

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro
Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport
IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages
AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23
Adani Airports wants to fly higher; seeks higher stake in Mumbai airport
3 new air routes to become operationalise in Arunachal in October: Scindia
Number of MSMEs in Bengal to have reached 10 mn after Covid: Official
Appliances, consumer electronics sales likely to grow 20% during festivals
DGTR probes dumping of 3 Chinese goods; to protect MSMEs from cheap imports
As many as 412 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.77 trn in August