Home / Industry / News / 25% Donald Trump tariff likely to weigh on pharma margins: Analysts

25% Donald Trump tariff likely to weigh on pharma margins: Analysts

The impact on innovator contract research, development and manufacturing organisations (CRDMOs) would be relatively lower

With several molecules in the US generics portfolios of Indian firms already yielding minimal margins, companies could be forced to stop selling them in the US. This is particularly true against the backdrop of the prevailing pricing erosion.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

If pharmaceutical exports from India to the US come under a 25 per cent tariff bracket, the impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) could be around 5 per cent, felt analysts. This is after assuming that about 75 per cent of the tariff would be passed on. 
Kotak Institutional Equities said that assuming a 25 per cent tariff on Indian pharma firms and baking in a nil pass-through, there could be a 0-27 per cent earnings per share (EPS) impact on generic drug exporters. 
The impact on innovator contract research, development and manufacturing organisations (CRDMOs) would
