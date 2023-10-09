close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

700K gig roles to be created for ongoing festival season this year

The increased job openings are primarily being fuelled by the flagship sale events hosted by e-commerce platforms

e-commerce
Premium

Representative Image

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
With e-commerce sales in full swing amid the ongoing festival season this year, job creation across the country is expected to far surpass that of last year. 

As many as

Also Read

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

700,000 new gig jobs to come up between July and December: TeamLease

Strong earnings growth likely for cement sector in Q2FY24: Analysts

DGTR reviews anti-dumping duty on alloy wheels imported from China

Ready OTT shows struggle to find buyers among streaming platforms

Govt demands e-scooter makers return $60 mn aid for using China parts

OPEC raises oil demand view in long term, says $14 trn of investment needed

Topics : E-commerce sellers E-commerce firms gig economy festive season

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon