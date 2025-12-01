Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
8 states, 40 suppliers: Apple's India web spreads from Kerala to Haryana

Apple has also set up an AirPods plant in Telangana, which is already operational

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Apple Inc is consciously widening its manufacturing footprint in India — an expansion that began with two iPhone plants, one each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and has now stretched across eight states and more than 40 suppliers, many of them micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
Beyond the two states where its first India iPhone factories were established, Apple is pulling suppliers from across the country into its global supply chain. Companies are setting up operations in Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Apple’s supplier base falls into three broad
