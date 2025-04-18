Friday, April 18, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
84% lenders use both traditional, alternative data to underwrite borrowers

84% lenders use both traditional, alternative data to underwrite borrowers

Alternative data includes insights such as phone usage, utility payments, e-commerce transactions, social media activity, employment history, and in some cases, email and SMS data

Only 3 per cent of such lenders rely on alternative data alone to make a lending decision, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a fintech self-regulatory organisation (SRO-FT).

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

More than eight out of 10 lenders in the country use a combination of traditional and alternative data to underwrite their customers, using sources such as credit bureau reports, location and SMS data, payment transaction behaviour and third-party app usage, among others.
 
Only 3 per cent of such lenders rely on alternative data alone to make a lending decision, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a fintech self-regulatory organisation (SRO-FT).
 
Alternative data includes insights such as phone usage, utility payments, e-commerce transactions, social media activity, employment history, and in some cases, email and SMS data.
