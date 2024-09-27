A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

Dwarka Expressway, a 29.1-kilometre (km)-long 16-lane stretch between Shiv Murti in Delhi and Kherki Daula in Gurugram, has become a real estate hotspot, attracting top developers from all over the country announcing their projects in the area.

Adani Realty has announced its luxury project Oyster Grande in Gurugram’s Sector 102-102A. Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has also launched Tata La Vida, near Sector 113 in Gurugram. Sobha is coming up with Sobha City in Gurugram’s sector 108 as a ready-to-move housing society. Godrej Properties is also coming up with several projects on the expressway, including Godrej Meridien in