A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

A logistical mark-up happening across three of India’s most populated states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal - is slated to push India’s economic growth significantly higher. The most visible manifestation of this will be the inauguration of Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh, slated for this summer, less than 100 km from Delhi.

Other nodes are coming up in quick succession across the Gangetic plains, too, transforming the pace of connectivity across the region. True to form, though, these are happening in an uncoordinated fashion. While airports and metro links will multiply rapidly, rail links are way behind in