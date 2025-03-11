Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

These airports in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal could also provide logistics services and help bring down notoriously high freight charges out of these states

airports, airport
Premium

For airports to become viable commercial centres, they need land for logistics operations. | Image: Bloomberg

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A logistical mark-up happening across three of India’s most populated states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal - is slated to push India’s economic growth significantly higher. The most visible manifestation of this will be the inauguration of Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh, slated for this summer, less than 100 km from Delhi. 
Other nodes are coming up in quick succession across the Gangetic plains, too, transforming the pace of connectivity across the region. True to form, though, these are happening in an uncoordinated fashion. While airports and metro links will multiply rapidly, rail links are way behind in
Topics : Ganga airport network Uttar Pradesh West Bengal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon