AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) received more than double the concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23 as air travel has increased significantly, and legal issues with operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports have been partially resolved.
In the April-December period of FY23, the AAI received Rs 2,444.38 crore from private operators of airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum. This is 84.54 per cent more than the concession fees collected in entire FY22 (April-March), according to data reviewed by Business Standard.
“In (entire) FY23, the concession fees collected from these eight airports have more than doubled,” a government official stated.
