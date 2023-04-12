close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23

Delhi airport is run by GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the other seven aforementioned airports are run by Adani Group companies.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) received more than double the concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23 as air travel has increased significantly, and legal issues with operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports have been partially resolved.
In the April-December period of FY23, the AAI received Rs 2,444.38 crore from private operators of airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum. This is 84.54 per cent more than the concession fees collected in entire FY22 (April-March), according to data reviewed by Business Standard.
“In (entire) FY23, the concession fees collected from these eight airports have more than doubled,” a government official stated.
Or

Also Read

172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Delhi airport congestion: AAI asks DIAL to explain "deficiency in services"

Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium

Jewar airport project six months ahead of schedule, says NIAL CEO

India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

Alliance Air pilots on strike for second day, 70% served notices

To auction spectrum for space-based communications or not: Trai, DoT differ

FSSAI's proposed label norms unfair to traditional Indian food items: MSMEs

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

Topics : Airports Authority of India | Airports in India

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon