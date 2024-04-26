Mobile makers can offer market for fabs if they make 10-14 nm chips

Mobile-device companies could be a readymade market for domestic fabrication plants if the latter manufacture chips of 10-14 nanometres (nm), which comprise the bulk of the requirement in making smartphones.

Mobile manufacturers imported chips worth $9-10 billion in FY23.

The demand for semiconductors in the country is $22-24 billion. The requirements of mobile devices account for nearly half the demand.

The Tata fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, will start with chips of 28 nm and above and will focus on the auto industry, among others.

But officials in the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology say production will graduate