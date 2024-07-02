Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Labour pains, the silent crisis undermining India's infrastructure boom

Severe skilled, unskilled shortage threatens to pull emergency brake on India's industrial engine

infrastructure, infra, real estate
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Ishita Ayan DuttAmritha PillayShine Jacob Kolkata\Mumbai\Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
For an ambitious India Inc aiming to leap forward, an acute shortage of workers — both skilled and unskilled — is threatening to hold it back.

Recently, the country’s largest engineering and construction firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), flagged a shortage of 25,000-30,000 labourers. The ‘sit up-and-take note comment from Group Chairman S N Subrahmanyan comes at a time when its clients are accelerating project execution, making the gap more noticeable than ever before.

The talent shortage or skills gap has been a persistent issue in the industry. A marathon general election and extreme heat have only

Also Read

Hindenburg Research, Adani

'Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm', clarifies KMIL

Tata

Tata Group retains top spot as India's most valuable brand at $28.6 billion

Vodafone Idea

Vi in talks with Samsung to get network equipment for 4G/5G rollout

fintech

Flipkart group launches super.money to re-enter India's fintech space

Dr Reddy's, Labs

Dr. Reddy's to acquire Haleon's nicotine replacement biz for 500 mn pounds

Topics : Indian companies labour market skilled workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon