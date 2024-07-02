Labour pains, the silent crisis undermining India's infrastructure boom

For an ambitious India Inc aiming to leap forward, an acute shortage of workers — both skilled and unskilled — is threatening to hold it back.

Recently, the country’s largest engineering and construction firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), flagged a shortage of 25,000-30,000 labourers. The ‘sit up-and-take note comment from Group Chairman S N Subrahmanyan comes at a time when its clients are accelerating project execution, making the gap more noticeable than ever before.

The talent shortage or skills gap has been a persistent issue in the industry. A marathon general election and extreme heat have only