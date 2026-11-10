Adani Power fast-tracks groundwork for ₹30K crore Odisha project

The proposed project, Nilanchal Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP), will be developed as three coal-based units of 800 Mw each in Rahangol and Kandarei villages of Cuttack district. It is expected to strengthen India's power-generation capacity.

The plant will use ultra-supercritical technology, which operates at steam temperatures and pressures higher than conventional subcritical thermal power plants, enabling greater efficiency in converting coal into electricity.

The proposed configuration of three 800 Mw units is among the larger unit configurations being deployed in India's thermal power sector.

According to project documents reviewed by Business Standard, the proposed plant will require 331.49 hectares, comprising 315.51 hectares of non-forest land and 15.984 hectares of forest land.

It is expected to consume 9.67 million tonnes of coal annually. The project site, located at 72-92 metres above sea level, is around 9 km from the Mahanadi river.

The plant is estimated to require around 42 million cubic metres (MCM) of water annually. The Mahanadi has been identified as the source, and the company has applied to the Odisha Water Resources Department for allocation of the required quantity.

“The water will be drawn through an intake structure and pumping station near the river and transported to a raw water reservoir within the plant premises. The project will use a water-cooled condenser system,” read the draft environment-impact assessment (EIA) report.

According to official sources, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a public-hearing notice, inviting objections, suggestions and comments from stakeholders after the EIA was conducted as part of the process ahead of environmental approvals.

The company is undertaking additional studies, including a source-sustainability assessment for withdrawing water from the Mahanadi.

The EIA report has earmarked a substantial part of the investment for environment protection and management. A capital provision of ₹1,908 crore has been made for environmental protection, while a recurring expenditure of ₹82 crore annually has been proposed for operating and maintaining environmental management measures.

A company executive said the preliminary groundwork for the proposed project, including preparation of the EIA report and the environmental management plan, had been completed.

The project has now moved into the public consultation stage, with the OSPCB scheduling the public hearing for December 18.