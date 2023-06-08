close

Administrative spectrum allocation in sync with SC's order: SpaceX to Trai

In mobile services, the allocation of spectrum is exclusively for the use of the operator

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
satellites
SpaceX is one of the key players planning to offer satellite broadband services in the country and would be competing with Sunil Mittal’s OneWeb with a constellation of low earth orbit satellites across the world

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
In a strong pitch to the Indian regulator, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has justified ‘administrative’ allocation of spectrum for satellite communications, saying it is in consonance with a 2012 Supreme Court order.
The order specified that when ‘transferring’ or ‘alienating’ all scarce natural resources, the state must opt for an auction.  
In its communication to TRAI, SpaceX has said the focus of the Ministry of Communications and TRAI will be on ensuring that any spectrum assignment process complies with the order, which was given during the cancellation of many 2G licences. It also recognises that TRAI’s assignment method must not be ‘overly subject to legal challenge’.
Topics : spectrum allocation SpaceX TRAI

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

