Administrative spectrum allocation in sync with SC's order: SpaceX to Trai

In its communication to TRAI, SpaceX has said the focus of the Ministry of Communications and TRAI will be on ensuring that any spectrum assignment process complies with the order, which was given during the cancellation of many 2G licences. It also recognises that TRAI’s assignment method must not be ‘overly subject to legal challenge’.

The order specified that when ‘transferring’ or ‘alienating’ all scarce natural resources, the state must opt for an auction.