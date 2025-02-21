Advertisers ready to spend more for India-Pakistan match for maximum reach

Even as the “Men in Blue” get ready to face Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 at the group stage, there is another high-stakes clash going on among advertisers to secure ad slots in one of the country’s most-watched sporting events.

Tareque Laskar, head, ITW Core, the research desk of ITW Universe, a sports, entertainment, media, and lifestyle consulting firm, told Business Standard that ad rates for the India-Pakistan match follow a trend similar to that of the Super Bowl, the annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the