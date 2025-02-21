Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Advertisers ready to spend more for India-Pakistan match for maximum reach

Advertisers ready to spend more for India-Pakistan match for maximum reach

As per a top executive at a media buying firm, premiums for such matches could be more than 100 to 200 per cent of the tournament rates

India Pakistan Match
Premium

(Photo: MyFinal11)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the “Men in Blue” get ready to face Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 at the group stage, there is another high-stakes clash going on among advertisers to secure ad slots in one of the country’s most-watched sporting events.
 
Tareque Laskar, head, ITW Core, the research desk of ITW Universe, a sports, entertainment, media, and lifestyle consulting firm, told Business Standard that ad rates for the India-Pakistan match follow a trend similar to that of the Super Bowl, the annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the
Topics : India Pakistan relations Advertisment Cricket Champions Trophy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon