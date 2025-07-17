Aerospace turf war: Andhra, Karnataka lock horns to attract investment

Two southern Indian states—Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh—are locked in a public face-off to attract aerospace investment, at a time when the sector is projected to double in value in India, from $27.1 billion today to $54.4 billion by 2033.

The social media contest started after Karnataka on Tuesday dropped its plan to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland in 13 villages of Devanahalli, near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, for a proposed aerospace park. The decision followed 1,198 days of sustained protests by local farmers. Wasting no time, Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, also son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu