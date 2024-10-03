Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

The supply of affordable housing -- units costing less than Rs 40 lakh -- in India's top six cities declined from one-fourth of total in 2022 to around 13 per cent this year, said real estate companies that find such projects unviable due to costs.

In the first quarter of calendar year 2022 (Q1 CY 2022), affordable houses comprised 25.44 per cent of all new launches in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The share declined to 18.03 per cent in Q1 2024 and then to 13.24 per cent in Q3 2024, according