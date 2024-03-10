After 17 yrs of toil, India is finally ready for tryst with semiconductors

The exclusive club that dominates the global semiconductor fab scenario is about to get a new member.
Taiwan, South Korea, and China control nearly 70 per cent of the global capacity. SEMI, the global industry body for semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing, projects all fabs collectively will churn out 30 million wafers a month this year.
Soon there will be a new entrant into this cosey club. After 17 years of toil, India is finally ready for its tryst with semiconductors.
On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 1.26 trillion worth of investments in three semiconductor plants, including one by the Tata