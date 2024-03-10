After 17 yrs of toil, India is finally ready for tryst with semiconductors

The exclusive club that dominates the global semiconductor fab scenario is about to get a new member.

Taiwan, South Korea, and China control nearly 70 per cent of the global capacity. SEMI, the global industry body for semico­n­ductor and electronics design and manufa­c­turing, projects all fabs collectively will churn out 30 million wafers a month this year.

Soon there will be a new entrant into this cosey club. After 17 years of toil, India is fin­ally ready for its tryst with semiconductors.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet app­ro­ved Rs 1.26 trillion worth of investments in three semiconductor plants, including one by the Tata