AI, data science engineers getting paid up to Rs 50 lakh: Quess report

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data science engineers are now earning 25–40 per cent more than traditional software engineers, making it one of the highest-paid technical job families in global capability centres (GCCs) across India, as specialised expertise and domain knowledge become cornerstones of future engineering roles, according to a report by staffing firm Quess Corp.
Similarly, specialised roles in cybersecurity — cloud security and zero-trust security — have surpassed traditional cybersecurity salaries, as AI-powered security expertise becomes a must-have for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom GCCs. Cloud security roles command a premium of about 35