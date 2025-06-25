AI is reshaping India's VC landscape as firms automate deal sourcing

Late one evening in a glass-walled office tower in Bengaluru, a venture capital analyst clicked through a dashboard where algorithms had already done the heavy lifting. Among a shortlist of obscure startups prepared by the firm’s new AI-powered screening tool, one stood out: a little-known health-tech company offering remote diagnostics in rural India. It had no media buzz, minimal pitch polish — but strong early traction and a sharp grasp of regulatory pathways. Within 48 hours, partners were reviewing the deal.

Scenes like this are becoming increasingly common across India’s venture capital ecosystem. Firms are turning to artificial intelligence and