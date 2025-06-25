Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Scientists find new 'brain-inflaming' bat viruses in China: Should we worry

Scientists find new 'brain-inflaming' bat viruses in China: Should we worry

Chinese scientists discover new viruses in bat kidneys linked to fatal brain diseases, raising urgent concerns about future outbreaks

Scientists have discovered 20 new viruses in bats from China, including two henipaviruses similar to deadly strains. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Scientists in China have discovered 20 new viruses in bats, including two that are closely related to the deadly Nipah and Hendra, which are known to cause severe brain inflammation and respiratory illness in humans. The findings, published in the journal PLOS Pathogens on Tuesday, raise concerns about potential spillover to humans and livestock through contamination from bat urine.

What did scientists find in the Yunnan bat study?

Researchers at the Yunnan Institute of Endemic Disease Control and Prevention analysed kidney samples from 142 bats across 10 species collected between 2017 and 2021. The study found 22 viruses—20 of which were previously unknown.
 
 
Two of the most concerning were Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2, closely related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, both of which are highly fatal to humans and animals.

Are these viruses transmissible through bat urine?

Yes, and this is what alarms scientists. The viruses were found in the kidneys—organs responsible for urine production—suggesting that urine may be a possible transmission route. Contaminated fruit or water sources near bat roosting sites could allow the viruses to infect humans or livestock.

Did the study find anything else unusual?

Yes. The scientists also identified a new protozoan parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and a previously unknown bacterial species (Flavobacterium yunnanensis) in significant quantities. This points to a more complex infectome in bats than previously assumed and highlights the importance of multi-organ pathogen surveillance.

Could this discovery lead to another pandemic?

There is no immediate threat, but virologists are concerned. Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, told Business Standard: “This is a serious reminder that dangerous viruses are still hidden in nature. What’s worrying is that this possible urine-based transmission route has not received enough attention.”
 
While there is no proof of an outbreak, the possibility of zoonotic spillover cannot be ruled out.

Why are spillovers becoming more frequent?

Human encroachment into natural habitats and climate change are increasing contact between wildlife and people. Dr Tayal warns that “the next pandemic could come from sources we haven’t even fully understood yet.” He urges stronger virus tracing, investment in advanced research, and inclusion of wildlife monitoring in public health policy.

Where were these bats found?

The bats were roosting near fruit orchards close to rural villages—areas where human contact is highly likely. Associate Professor Vinod Balasubramaniam, Molecular Virologist at Monash University Malaysia, noted the significance of this proximity: “The kidney discovery raises alarm about exposure through contaminated fruit or water.”

What steps can prevent future outbreaks?

Experts recommend:
  • Expanding surveillance of bat organs—especially kidneys and urine pathways
  • Improving local public health infrastructure
  • Educating communities to wash or cover fruit and boil water
  • Monitoring wildlife as part of national epidemic preparedness
Dr Tayal concluded: “Post-Covid, we know how fast a virus can cross borders and spread globally. We cannot afford to be unprepared again.”  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

