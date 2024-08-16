Business Standard
AI PCs are here to disrupt market: How fast can they become truly useful?

AI devices enable accelerated execution of AI functions of all types on the local PC itself, rather than relying on the cloud

In late 2023, the term AI PC was coined for computers with next generation processors. An AI PC is one built with hardware, specifically a neural processing unit (NPU), that performs AI processing locally. This NPU exists besides the central processi
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
On June 29, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, promising the capabilities of an iPod, mobile phone, and internet functionality rolled into one. But it was only when Apple introduced the App Store, in 2008, that the iPhone started to find widespread appeal.

Seventeen years later, on May 20 this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced the Copilot+ PCs. These are personal computers loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) features.

“It is a pivotal moment, quite similar to the mobile phone industry pivoting from feature phones to smartphones,” says Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India.

