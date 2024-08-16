AI PCs are here to disrupt market: How fast can they become truly useful?

On June 29, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, promising the capabilities of an iPod, mobile phone, and internet functionality rolled into one. But it was only when Apple introduced the App Store, in 2008, that the iPhone started to find widespread appeal.

Seventeen years later, on May 20 this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced the Copilot+ PCs. These are personal computers loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) features.

“It is a pivotal moment, quite similar to the mobile phone industry pivoting from feature phones to smartphones,” says Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India.

And just like