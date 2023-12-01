Sensex (0.83%)
67546.04 + 557.60
Nifty (0.73%)
20279.15 + 146.00
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
43373.00 + 464.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.96%)
6602.15 + 62.65
Nifty Bank (0.99%)
44922.40 + 440.65
Heatmap

Air cargo business flies home as carriers recover after pandemic

Indian airlines have carried more domestic freight in recent months but are losing ground to foreign rivals

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
Premium

Most cargo in India is carried in the belly of aircraft. Belly accounted for 81.5 per cent of all domestic air cargo in 2022-23

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Early this year, Amazon India announced a dedicated air cargo fleet in Hyderabad to speed up deliveries and bolster its transport network. Elsewhere in the world, Amazon’s air transport services were scaling down freight operations.

Later, in July, Tata Group carrier Air India announced plans for increasing its annual cargo capacity by 300 per cent.

The announcements mark the bustling business of air cargo. Indian airlines have carried more domestic freight in recent months than the period before the pandemic. Data as of August shows the cargo they have carried this year is 98 per cent more than during the same period in 2019 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive link).

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Go first bump subsides: Airline average daily load factor below 90% in July

West Asian carriers vs Air India & IndiGo: A dogfight in the global skies

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

More visa-free travel for Indians beneficial for Goa tourism as well

Mobile phone PLI has created 500k incremental jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal year: Report

Centre approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

Thailand-based MQDC plans to develop luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR

Topics : Cargo industry Cargo Airplanes Planes trade air carriers

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon