Air cargo business flies home as carriers recover after pandemic

Early this year, Amazon India announced a dedicated air cargo fleet in Hyderabad to speed up deliveries and bolster its transport network. Elsewhere in the world, Amazon’s air transport services were scaling down freight operations.

Later, in July, Tata Group carrier Air India announced plans for increasing its annual cargo capacity by 300 per cent.

The announcements mark the bustling business of air cargo. Indian airlines have carried more domestic freight in recent months than the period before the pandemic. Data as of August shows the cargo they have carried this year is 98 per cent more than during the same period in 2019 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive link).