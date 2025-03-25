Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Air India seeks clarity on Mumbai International airport's terminal shift

Air India seeks clarity on Mumbai International airport's terminal shift

The AERA on Tuesday afternoon conducted a three-hour-long meeting with aviation sector stakeholders to discuss the aeronautical charges

In FY24, the Mumbai airport handled a total of 52.8 million passengers and it is expected to handle a similar number in FY25, according to MIAL.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Air India has asked Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to clarify its strategy for shifting flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 and to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport during an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) meeting on Mumbai airport’s new tariff rates, Business Standard has learnt.
 
In response, Adani Group-led MIAL stated that there is no clear answer at the moment and that such discussions would need to happen individually with each airline.
 
Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) asserted during the meeting that airlines should not be forced to move operations from Mumbai airport to Navi
Topics : Mumbai airport Air India Mial International Air Transport Association

