Air India seeks clarity on Mumbai International airport's terminal shift

Air India has asked Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to clarify its strategy for shifting flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 and to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport during an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) meeting on Mumbai airport’s new tariff rates, Business Standard has learnt.

In response, Adani Group-led MIAL stated that there is no clear answer at the moment and that such discussions would need to happen individually with each airline.

Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) asserted during the meeting that airlines should not be forced to move operations from Mumbai airport to Navi