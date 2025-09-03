Diwali travel costs spike as airfares rise 52% on weak rupee, capacity cut

The average economy airfare on major routes across the country has risen by up to 52 per cent for travel during the Diwali week this year compared with last year, as the weakening rupee drives up costs and network capacity shrinks amid aircraft shortages.

According to Ixigo data, the average economy fare on the Mumbai–Patna route stood at Rs 14,540 for travel during the Diwali week this year (October 19–25), up from Rs 9,584 during the Diwali week last year (October 30–November 5), an increase of 52 per cent. On the Bengaluru–Lucknow route, the average