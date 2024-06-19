Already domestic hub, expecting to become global hub in 15 yrs: BIAL COO

Bengaluru airport is already a domestic hub — a transit point for two domestic services — and it expects to evolve into a global hub comparable to airports in Doha and Singapore within the next 15 years, according to Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), in an interview with Business Standard.

“Domestically, we are already a hub. We serve 72 destinations, largely driven by IndiGo. Twenty per cent to 30 per cent of IndiGo’s Bengaluru traffic comprises connecting flights, including their eight daily international flights and connections to seven partner carriers,” he said.

Fairfax-led BIAL operates