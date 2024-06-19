Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Already domestic hub, expecting to become global hub in 15 yrs: BIAL COO

He said it is not right to compare Indian airports to the airports in city-states (such as Singapore) as they are only carrying international traffic

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)
Premium

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru airport is already a domestic hub — a transit point for two domestic services — and it expects to evolve into a global hub comparable to airports in Doha and Singapore within the next 15 years, according to Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), in an interview with Business Standard.

“Domestically, we are already a hub. We serve 72 destinations, largely driven by IndiGo. Twenty per cent to 30 per cent of IndiGo’s Bengaluru traffic comprises connecting flights, including their eight daily international flights and connections to seven partner carriers,” he said.

Fairfax-led BIAL operates
Topics : Bengaluru airport BIAL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon