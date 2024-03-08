Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Analysts see more steam in power stocks as India eyes harsh summer

Coal reserves at power plants have also surged by 15 days to 43 million tonnes, marking the highest level in nearly three and a half years

power demand energy sector electricity
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upward trajectory of the stocks of power-generation companies (gencos) is expected to continue, say analysts, as the impending severe summer heat is likely to drive up demand for electricity.

India’s peak power demand is projected to increase by at least 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2024, reaching 260 gigawatt (Gw), based on forecasts by the Central Electricity Authority, the governmental think tank focused on the electricity system’s development.

According to Anirudh Garg, a partner and fund manager at Invasset, India’s peak electricity demand is set to significantly rise from the record high of 243 Gw in 2023. To

Also Read

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Summer Olympics 2024 security plans stolen from train station in Paris

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Govt extends export benefits under the Rodtep scheme to SEZ units

Spectrum auctions for eight bands to start on 20 May 2024, says DoT

Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal

MCA revises thresholds for mergers and amalgamation under Competition Act

Nissan may bring ultra-compact EV production in-house from 2028: Report

Topics : coal industry Power Sector energy sector summer heat power demand forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon