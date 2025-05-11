Apple's shift from China: India's iPhone exports zoomed 116% in April

With the shift of iPhone assembly for the US market from China to India, Apple Inc saw a massive increase in its exports from India in April, which clocked over ₹17,219 crore, according to reports filed by the company’s three vendors with the government. This represents a staggering 116 per cent jump in iPhone exports compared to the same month last year, when it hit ₹7,971 crore.

The numbers are consistent with the announcement during its second-quarter earnings call hosted by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, wherein Apple said that starting this quarter, a majority of the iPhones for the