As cyberattacks expand footprint, firms will need to focus on data security

Cybersecurity is likely to evolve as of the top agenda items for Indian firms in the backdrop of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) releasing draft rules for the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP).

The draft bill comes at a time when cyber attackers are increasing their attacks, while camouflaging themselves online to target individuals and businesses. The extent of such breaches not only harms a firm's reputation but also leads to expensive consequences. This means that organisations will now need to focus on strong data protection norms since breach management will be a focus