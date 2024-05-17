As spiritual tourism rises, hotels and resorts queue up to pay obeisance

Second-generation entrepreneur Tarun Gulati has never been more excited about being in the hospitality business. His family-run 30-year-old hotel, Ganga Kinare, in Rishikesh, organises morning and evening aartis at its private ghat for the guests, who can also meditate inside centuries-old caves.

“Spiritual tourism has taken off like never before. People want holistic holidays, combining the power of spirituality with wellness,” says Gulati.



He is going all out to cash in on it, with two more properties: Holywater by Ganga Kinare has Varr, a restaurant whose menu is inspired by temples all over India; Oneness by Ganga Kinare organises a