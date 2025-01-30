Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Assam, Bihar households big food spenders in 2023-24, shows NSO data

Assam, Bihar households big food spenders in 2023-24, shows NSO data

Among the food items, households in these states spent the highest share on consuming 'beverages & processed food' which includes purchased food items

processed food
Premium

Photo: Freepik

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monthly per-capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) on food items was highest in Assam (53.2 per cent), followed by Bihar (52.5 per cent), West Bengal (51.5 per cent), and Meghalaya (50.3 per cent) during the period from August 2023 to July 2024, according to the latest report of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.
 
Among the food items, households in these states spent the highest share on consuming ‘beverages and processed food’, which includes purchased food items such as jam, pickles, and cooked meals. The share in Arunachal Pradesh stood at 15.8 per
Topics : food items Assam Bihar Rural areas

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon