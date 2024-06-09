Business Standard
Ather Energy promoters Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain set to drive stake 6-7% up

Fresh equity infusions before the company takes the IPO route

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

The promoter-founders of Ather Energy -- Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain -- are set to increase their stake in the electric two-wheeler startup by 6-7 per cent through fresh equity infusions.

The process, involving different tranches of equity infusions, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Currently, the promoters hold a 10-11 per cent stake in the company.

Last Friday, Hero Motocorp, Ather Energy’s largest investor, in a regulatory announcement stated that it was acquiring an additional 2.2 per cent stake from an existing shareholder for Rs 124 crore. The transaction is slated for completion by July 31.
Topics : IPO India equity broking Indian Economy

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

