Auditors shows a heightened sense of risk and exiting big-name clients

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees
Resignation does not absolve Auditor of onus of reporting fraud: NFRA
Audit intricacy, access to talent make splitting audit-non-audit biz tough
Entry of foreign law firms in India: A move that may change the landscape
Toxic bosses biggest reason for Indian employees quitting jobs: Report
Explained: Can Trai's latest recommendations help revive FM radio?
Global electric vehicle growth forecast to rise 34% in 2023: Gartner
Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director
States, UTs collected Rs 2 trn in FY23 from realty sector: Knight Frank
Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer