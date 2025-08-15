Automobiles to pharma & healthcare: India Inc earnings stay in slow lane

Automobiles

* Barring exceptions such as Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors and TVS Motor, most automakers posted a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in volumes for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Hero MotoCorp and Hyundai Motors posted the sharpest volume fall of 12

Corporate profits remained weak in Q1FY26, amid single-digit growth in revenues for the ninth consecutive quarter. While combined net profit rose 9.4% year-on-year, the growth was mostly driven by one-off gains. PBT, excluding other income, fell 0.2% compared to 13.3% growth in Q4FY25. Krishna Kant and Ram Prasad Sahu analyse the performance of companies across key sectors