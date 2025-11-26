Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Two-wheeler sales soar to record high in Oct on GST cuts, festive demand

Two-wheeler sales soar to record high in Oct on GST cuts, festive demand

India's two-wheeler industry recorded its best-ever monthly sales in October 2025, buoyed by GST 2.0 rate cuts, festive buying and strong rural demand, with ICRA projecting steady growth for FY26.

two wheeler, bikes

The revised GST rates, combined with strong festive demand during Dussehra and Diwali, helped revive buying momentum sharply.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s two-wheeler industry posted its strongest-ever monthly performance in October 2025, with retail sales rising 51.8 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of 3.15 million units, according to data from rating agency ICRA. The surge comes after muted sentiment in September, which was impacted by the GST 2.0 transition.
 
The revised GST rates, combined with strong festive demand during Dussehra and Diwali, helped revive buying momentum sharply. Rural markets, buoyed by healthy farm incomes and a favourable monsoon, outperformed urban centres and contributed significantly to the growth.
 
Electric two-wheelers continued to hold steady in the overall mix. Sales grew 4 per cent to 1.44 lakh units, maintaining a 6–7 per cent share of total two-wheeler retail volumes. Despite a relatively high base, the segment’s penetration remains stable, supported by a widening selection of models, enhanced consumer awareness and improving charging infrastructure.
   
On the wholesale front, domestic dispatches registered a modest growth of 1.5 per cent to 2.1 million units, reflecting the impact of elevated base volumes in the same month last year. Manufacturers maintained healthy supplies to meet festive-season requirements, though the high base effect kept overall growth in check.
 
Exports reported a strong rebound, rising 17.8 per cent to 4.3 lakh units in October. Cumulatively, two-wheeler exports for April–October FY26 have grown 23 per cent year-on-year to 2.86 million units, aided by improved demand in key overseas markets and a favourable base.
 
Looking ahead, ICRA expects domestic two-wheeler volumes to grow 6–9 per cent in FY26, supported by replacement demand, strengthening urban sentiment and stable rural incomes. The industry is also expected to benefit from the GST 2.0 rate cuts, which have lowered acquisition costs, and from improving consumer confidence as macroeconomic conditions remain favourable.

More From This Section

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

US, West Asia LPG routes show wide cost differences for India: Crisil

AI, advertising industry

India's advertising industry may see marginal, digital-led growth in 2026

data centre

Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

Sintered blocks, fully formed rare-earth magnets, after exiting the furnace, and a bucket of terbium rare-earth metals at Noveon Magnetics

Cabinet approves ₹7,280 cr scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing

Topics : two wheeler Auto industry two wheeler sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon