'Average length of stay' at hospitals are becoming shorter by the day

'Every hospital now tracks length of stay closely. We cannot keep on increasing the critical care beds,' says Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, group head, medical strategy and operations, Fortis Healthcare

A shorter length of stay will reduce the cost per discharge, and shift care from in-patient to less expensive and more patient friendly environments

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sutapa Ghosh, 74, was discharged from hospital on the fourth day of having a knee joint replacement surgery for both her knees at a Mumbai hospital. The patient was mobilised (made to walk) a day after her surgical procedure. Now a month later, Ghosh is able to walk without a stick. Even climbing stairs is a breeze for her now.

“Getting to eat home-cooked food so soon was such a relief,” says Ghosh, sporting a smile. “The pain management is much better than what I had expected,” the relieved elderly lady said. She was delaying her surgery for fear of pain.

Many

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

